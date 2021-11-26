STUART: “At 86-years are you too old to play POP Tennis?”
LORETTA: “Well, I play POP tennis three times a week, tennis once a week, quilt on Friday, Machine Embroidery on Thursday, and on Monday I am with HOA-2 Putters. Yes, I aquacise in the pool, daily, and other than that I try to stay busy.”
STUART: “Swimming?”
LORETTA: “Yes, my swimming coach was Geoff Haines, the coach of Mark Spitz. He is the one who pushed me off the high diving board. He got me up there and I was so scared. He walked up behind me and pushed me off. That is the last time I dove off the high diving board.”
STUART: “What other sports have you been in?”
LORETTA: “In high school, I was on the swimming team, played basketball and volleyball. As a child I used to bicycle and walked on stilts.”
STUART: “You had stilts?”
LORETTA: “Yes, my mother made them!”
STUART: “Tell me about tennis.”
LORETTA: “I was rated 3.5 USTA and was moved up to 4.0, but could not really play at that level. As 3.5 I competed for several Sectionals with various teams, but we always came in second place. At the Santa Clara Tennis Club in California, I played with the Kona Kai Team.”
STUART: “When did you move to SaddleBrooke?”
LORETTA: “We have been here 18-years. Carol Kula invited me to play POP Tennis, and I have been a fan ever since. I love the underhand serve, the shorter courts, and feel it is a better sport form my body.
STUART: “And your cross court returns of serve are winners almost all the time!”
LORETTA: “Well, I have been playing tennis for over 50-years and have learned a thing or two now and then! Too old for POP Tennis, not yet.”