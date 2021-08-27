Mike Dunbar, Fran Meckler, Douglas Wolf, Maureen (Mo) Olinsky, Carol Kula, and Stuart Watkins (not pictured) met to discuss the future of POP Tennis in SaddleBrooke and also future programs and concerns.
Douglas Wolf, President of the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club, and Fran Mickler, Liaison and Chair of the POP Tennis Committee, led the meeting. They brought everyone current about SaddleBrooke Courts one through eight being striped for POP Tennis play, plans for a POP Tennis Fun Social, and the start of another Drop-in Tennis session from October to December.
There will be a POP Tennis demo for those who want to learn about the sport. This will provide instruction about the ins and out of this slower form of tennis called POP Tennis. Mike Dunbar and Carol Kula have offered to lead the demo with others assisting depending on the number of persons signing up for the demo.
POP Tennis is played in teams of two, who play three sets of six games. Interested individuals may sign up for courts at the tennis center.
There are two levels of participation: leisure and organized. Leisure POP Tennis players may be former tennis players who want a friendlier pace, or may be recovering from surgery. Organized play tends to be against players who have been “in the game” for quite some time, or are looking for something more competitive.
SaddleBrooke is a family of many excellent athletes in various sports who now enjoy the life of being in an Active Retirement Community. We have former racquet ball champions, Olympic contenders, swimming and bicycle champions, ping pong, Boston Marathon and local marathon runners, and excellent representatives in sports such as pool, and even chess.
POP tennis is basically a slower version of tennis and is less demanding on the body, at least in my opinion. Serves are underhand, the court has no alley, and the court is perhaps a third shorter than a regular tennis court.
Court time is available for all SaddleBrooke residents. Morning times are usually reserved for members who have paid their membership dues. At present, HOA-1 is in charge of courts one through eight and HOA-2 is responsible for the courts in Mountain View and Desert View.
For more information contact the tennis center by email at saddlebrooketennisclub.net.