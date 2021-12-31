On Wednesday, October 27, a few SaddleBrooke Tennis Club (STC) Members were asked to do a demonstration on Pop Tennis at the SaddleBrooke Ranch Tennis Center to start off their Steiness Festival. STC members included, Teaching Pro, Chris Madsen, Chad Stettler, Greg Poling, Jack Hoverter, Sandy Stettler, Denis Phillips, Diane Poling and Cindy Madsen.
Every year the SaddleBrooke Ranch Tennis Club has an event called the Steiness Festival. The festival is named after Helge Steiness, the club’s founder and first president, who passed away three-years-ago. This year, the SBR Tennis Club, reached out to Chris Madsen asking him if he could do a Pop Tennis Demonstration as the Ranch players were hearing of this “new” racket sport here in SaddleBrooke. Chris and a few members of the STC were happy to accommodate their request.
Chris opened up explaining the rules of Pop Tennis, court layout, equipment needed and how the game is played. We then had STC Members play a few games as the Ranch players watched and asked questions. After several rounds we then pulled Ranch members out to the courts to join the fun. Like any other sport this was something new and exciting for the Ranch Tennis players. They seemed to have had a great time and some players did not want to leave the court.
Hopefully we will start to hear more “popping” at the SaddleBrooke Ranch Tennis courts.