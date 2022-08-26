Anne Stonecipher, 2022 SBWGA President, started sewing when she was just ten years old, making doll clothes for her younger sister. She has loved sewing ever since. She was lucky enough to have a wonderful junior high school sewing teacher. The eighth-grade girls made shirtwaist dresses with a color, set-in sleeves, side zipper, gathered skirt and a button front.

She minored in home economics in college but took only one sewing class. During her teaching career, Ann spent summers sewing clothes for the next school year. At that time, it saved a lot of money. She remembers sewing away while watching the Watergate hearings.

Ann always said she would take up quilting when she retired and only two months after moving to SaddleBrooke, she attended the quilt show put on by our local quilting club. She was hooked and soon thereafter bought a new sewing machine. Then added an embroidery attachment to make attractive labels for her quilts.

She was part of the initiative to make masks for SaddleBrooke residents in 2019 and really enjoys sewing and embroidering for others. S he’s had fun this year making kitchen towels with golf motifs to raffle off at the SBWGA general monthly meetings.

The return to luncheon meetings for SBWGA is Saturday, September 6. Sign up on the SBWGA website for what looks like a great lunch menu. The next SBWGA golf event is Friday, September 12. It is a mixed Summer Classic with an Aloha theme. Look for the poster in the Proshop entrance.

Our sponsors for the month of August were: Ridgeview Therapy, Creative Smiles Dentistry, Oro Valley Eye Care, Desert Wind Shutters, and Helen Graham Long Realty. Thank you so much for supporting our ladies golf.