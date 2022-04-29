The definition of “Marshall” by Merriam-Webster is:

A high official in the household of a medieval king, prince, or noble originally having charge of the cavalry but later usually in command of the military forces.

Well, our golf course Marshalls are not exactly “high officials,” but they definitely are noble!

HOA#1 has six Marshalls (AKA Rangers) and their responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Making golfers feel welcome and informed, and letting golfers know what is happening on the course, as well as what is expected of them (e.g., cart, cart paths, speed of play and position on the course). Marshalls are essential to keep pace of play on the course and to ensure that the day will be enjoyable for all of the golfers. In the words of our HOA#1 Head Pro, Jane Chanik:

Our focus is all about education and communication – to create an environment where all residents are pitching in to the idea of improving the player experience through speed of play and course maintenance (regarding repairing ball marks, filling divots, etc.).

Our Outstanding HOA#1 Marshalls

Ken Beals – Came from Brockton, MA. After 45-years, became a widow, but currently has a female companion. He has two daughters. Ken loves the weather here and also enjoys being around our SB golfers.

Phil Cummings – Last lived in Riverside, CA. Has been married for 51-years to Judy and has three children. He likes the fact that this is an “active adult community.” Phil is a BIG Washington Huskies football fan.

Thresa Holmes – Lives part-time in Alto, NM. Is married to RB and has 11 grandchildren! Thresa loves outdoor activities and has a Havanese pooch named BiBi.

Jim Opeka – Previously lived outside of Columbus, OH. Has been married to Susan for 53-years and has two sons. Tim and Susan love the amenities here in SB. He enjoys working outside, and especially likes working to keep our courses neat and clean.

Larry Ray – Moved to SB after having lived close to Tucson Omni National. He currently is married to Becky; he has two sons and a daughter. Larry loves the “awesome” golf here and the people.

Harley Schlachter – Had previously lived in Naperville, IL and has had an affinity for Arizona ever since he was stationed at Williams Air Force Base. He met his wife while stationed here. He loves everything about living in SaddleBrooke, including the golf, the DesertView Theater and especially working for our Jane Chanik.

Kathy Warren – Previously lived in San Diego, where she owned Educators Financial Planning. She loves the idea of living in a “lock and leave” property. Kathy enjoys outdoor activities and meeting new people. Her worthy companion is Javier, a Maltese.

Gary Wertz – Moved here from Excelsior, MN. After renting in Oro Valley, he and his wife Boni, of 55-years, decided to move to SB. They have two sons and two granddaughters. Gary loves golf and fishing (when they are back in Minnesota). Gary served in the Army Reserves.

A BIG THANK YOU TO OUR NOBLE MARSHALLS. WE APPRECIATE ALL OF YOUR HARD WORK!