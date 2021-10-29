Stuart Watkins knows better. He is not wearing athletic shoes with good soles to prevent slipping on the court. Where are his sunglasses to protect his eyes from harmful rays that could damage his eyesight? How about his cowboy hat? Does it provide ultraviolet sun ray protection?
No.
Every player should have a hat that provides UV ray protection for the top of the head, forehead, back of the neck, and as much of the front of the face as possible. Suntan lotion should also be placed on the back of the neck, ears, sides of the face, forehead, cheeks and nose. I have seen a tennis player with a portion of his nose cut off to remove cancer caused by the sun, and a player with a portion of the top of his ear removed for the same reason. Recently, I saw a lady friend who had a portion of the top of her skull removed due to cancer because she used a sun visor without a top to protect her head.
Sunscreen on the hands, arms and legs is important to protect you from having to get an operation to remove cancer spots on your body. In Arizona, it is important to have a dermatologist check out your body twice a year. The spot on your arm may just be a barnacle, a skin tag, or it might be cancerous.
So, take playing tennis, pickleball, or POP tennis seriously and wear protective gear, and use an ample dose of sunscreen wherever your skin is exposed to the sun. Do not forget about getting dehydrated. Bring, and drink, plenty of water or energy drinks. Having an energy bar, banana, or other snack to help you through a tiring match is also a good idea.
Listen to your body. If you feel tired, dizzy, or weak, then take a break. Everyone will understand and would rather “call it a day,” than see you collapse, fall down, or need an ambulance. Cowboys belong in rodeos, not on a tennis court.