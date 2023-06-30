Unfortunately, each year, there are about 36 million falls from people over 65-years of age and about three million of whom wind up in the emergency room (Ref: AARP Bulletin, June 2023). But don’t give up yet, there are some techniques to falling even in our sports like tennis and pickleball that could make a huge difference in you getting up and shaking if off. Recently, Mike Oberski, one of our tennis members, released a paper he wrote on “Safety Tennis Tips” that included how to fall, preventative measures to look out for before playing and safety precautions we can apply for each other during the game.

In quick summary, if you experience a fall, go limp, relax, bend your knees and angle them to one side and tuck your chin to your chest keeping your head tilted away from the ground as you fall. There are many references that can help you better understand these measures.

Here are a few:

AARP Bulletin, June 2023, How the Pros Fall Safely – Page 14 of June AARP issue

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

(23) How to Fall Safely — Three Breakfall Techniques — YouTube

(23) How to Fall Without Injury for Young Active to Seniors — YouTube

There is also a class in the DesertView Fitness Center called: SGT-Balance & Fall Prevention.

A few other considerations before playing might be to check the court for stray balls, warm up before playing, stay hydrated and consider eye protection. Polycarbonate sunglasses are shatter-resistant with lenses that are 10 times stronger than regular lenses. Plus, polycarbonate lenses also filter 100 percent of ultraviolet light from the sun. They are the thinnest and lightest lenses available. One other thing that might keep you injury free and enjoy the game more are lessons to show the proper technique. Enjoy and play safe!