Congratulations!!
On Wednesday, May 13 Rich Wilson had his First Hole-in-One ever on the SaddleBrooke Catalina Course hole #3. Rich has been a single digit golfer much of his life and helped to develop much of the Ritz Carlton/Dove Mountain golf community, but never had the thrill of a Hole in One. The shot was witnessed by Bob Eder, Rick Tessitore and Jerry Back as Rich pulled out his 7 iron and hit it 125 yards to a very difficult red pin placement on the front edge of the large third hole green. This pin has a sand bunker just beside the hole and another large bunker right behind it plus there is a severe drop off in front of the hole. So, even though the distance is short, the location makes it one of the most difficult par 3 holes at SaddleBrooke. No doubt this was one of the shots this four some used for the tournament as the game was two best balls gross and two best balls net.
Rich said he has not played in any of the SMGA (SaddleBrooke Men’s Golf Association) Tournaments for over a year so he was surprised as anyone to see the ball go in. The SMGA awards any member who hits a Hole in One during one of their tournaments a prize of $100 cash—clearly Rich Wilson was a winner in more ways than one.
Rich and his wife are Recreational Vehicle owners and travel extensively— plus he has had some injuries making it quite difficult for him to schedule to play in the tournaments even though the Club has a tournament every week of the year except when the courses are closed. Now that Rich has a taste of what winning is like and he is $100 richer maybe we will see him entered in more of the SMGA tournaments?
Congratulations again and glad you are back with us. We all look forward to playing with you in the near future.
