SaddleBrooke’s own 2022 United States Tennis Association Ladies 65 and over team, Desert Gems, has done it again! They will now move on to challenge themselves at Sectionals.

After losing their first match (1-2) they went on to win the next seven matches (3-0, 3-0, 2-1, 2-1, 3-0, 3-0, 2-1). The last match played determined which team would advance to Sectionals. It was a very close, hard fought match but with all the support from the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club cheerleaders, the Desert Gems scored the victory!!!

Sectionals will be held at the Scottsdale/Phoenix Tennis Ranch from Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December11. The gals on the team are Sharon Gartner, Denise Phillips, Gail Campbell, Caryl Wallin, Janet Jensen, Joann Bosworth, Jean Lorch, Laura Ingold, Karen Erickson and Mary Jo Quilling along with Captain Kathy Kortus and Captain Dagmar Hampton.

Cheerleaders are welcome to come and support the Desert Gems! The teams they will be playing are New Mexico, El Paso, Texas and Northern, Central and Southern Arizona. SaddleBrooke Tennis Club will be provided the schedule once it is posted.

Desert Gems kept their eye on the ball to the very end! The moral of this story is “never give up!”