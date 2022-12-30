“It was very informative to learn more about the University of Arizona Cancer Research Center. We are very fortunate to have this valuable resource in our community.” – Sharon Gartner, SaddleBrooke Tennis Club Director at Large.
SaddleBrooke once again played host to a varied fundraising event in the fight against skin cancer—the most common form of cancer. The event featured: a robust silent auction; spirited and entertaining UA Women’s and Men’s Tennis Team warm-up drills; SaddleBrooke Tennis Club (STC)/Wildcat-am dubs; as well as snacks and beverages.
The ever-expanding silent auction highlighted a wide variety of enticing products and services such as: hair styling; automotive maintenance; spa services; tennis lessons; golf cart services; entertainment tickets; racquet stringing; plus numerous gift cards or vouchers for sumptuous eats. Here is a partial list of donors for this year’s event:
It’s Greek to Me
Gaslight Music Hall
Red Lobster
UA Women’s Asst. Coach — Akilah James
Gary Greenbaum
HOA2 Desert View Performing Arts
HOA2 F&B At the Bistro
Hardin Bros Automotive
Costco
Outback Steakhouse
Pottery Fiesta
Bubb’s Grub — Catalina
REI Sporting Goods
Vivace — Northern Italian Cuisine
Liam Flynn
Tortoise & The Hair Design Studio
UA Women’s Head Coach Ryan Stotland
Jacki Smith (Hair Dresser)
Bottega Michelangelo
Safeway Supermarkets
Golf Cars of AZ
University of Arizona Biosphere 2
HOA1 F & B
UA Men’s Head Coach Clancy Shields
Tennis Cabana
UA Men’s Asst. Coach — Mateus Ceolin
ooroo Auto Care Anywhere
Charred Pie Pizza Kitchen
Joe Cucchiella
STC Tennis Pros
Catalina Craft Pizza
Debbie McGeehan
Trader Joe’s
Transform Wellness +
Pat Maurer
UA Skin Cancer Institute
The Keg Steakhouse & Bar
UA Women’s Vol. Asst. Coach — Jamie Schroer
Flavor of India
PGA Superstore
The Skin Cancer Institute (SCI) which unites The University of Arizona Cancer Center’s many skin cancer research and prevention endeavors: bringing together innovative research, clinical care, education and community outreach. Dylan Thomas Miller, Community Outreach Coordinator for SCI, explained, “Our mission is to prevent and cure skin cancer; there have been some great advances in the treatment of melanoma, which is the more serious form of skin cancer and can be deadly. Patients are living longer and higher quality lives.” He explained, “Every dollar raised stays at the Cancer Center and is used for research, patient care and community outreach”.
Over $1,600 was donated by SaddleBrooke Tennis Club (STC) members and their guests for joining the Wildcats on the courts for some thoroughly fun traditional AND Pop tennis doubles. Harlan Clare expressed his experience playing with and against the Wildcats: “This was the first time I participated in the skin cancer tennis event. Each partner and opponent that I played with was polite, courteous, and energetic. I could feel their competitiveness, especially when we were down. They were smiling the whole time during and after the point, even if they lost the point. I would recommend it to anyone, no matter what skill level they are, just for the joy of being with these players.” Chris Madsen chimed in: “I personally have done this event four times. Every time has been an absolute joy . The players are so friendly and welcoming. They smile, high 5, laugh and encourage every time we (STC members) hit a good shot.” Charlie Woodhouse added, “It was a pleasure to spend some quality time with a group of such pleasant achievement oriented people doing the thing we all love, tennis, linking the generations.” And, finally, from Debbie McGeehan, “STC members should consider this special opportunity next year to play on the court with the Wildcats!”
The annual event continues to grow with a total of over $6,100 raised in a cause that will help all of us as well as generations to come benefit from the cure and prevention of skin cancer.
By presenting the fifth annual skin cancer fundraiser event in the cozy atmosphere of the SaddleBrooke Tennis Center, STC continually projects its dedication to the health and enjoyment of all SaddleBrooke residents.