“It was very informative to learn more about the University of Arizona Cancer Research Center. We are very fortunate to have this valuable resource in our community.” – Sharon Gartner, SaddleBrooke Tennis Club Director at Large.

SaddleBrooke once again played host to a varied fundraising event in the fight against skin cancer—the most common form of cancer. The event featured: a robust silent auction; spirited and entertaining UA Women’s and Men’s Tennis Team warm-up drills; SaddleBrooke Tennis Club (STC)/Wildcat-am dubs; as well as snacks and beverages.

The ever-expanding silent auction highlighted a wide variety of enticing products and services such as: hair styling; automotive maintenance; spa services; tennis lessons; golf cart services; entertainment tickets; racquet stringing; plus numerous gift cards or vouchers for sumptuous eats. Here is a partial list of donors for this year’s event:

It’s Greek to Me

Gaslight Music Hall

Red Lobster

UA Women’s Asst. Coach — Akilah James

Gary Greenbaum

HOA2 Desert View Performing Arts

HOA2 F&B At the Bistro

Hardin Bros Automotive

Costco

Outback Steakhouse

Pottery Fiesta

Bubb’s Grub — Catalina

REI Sporting Goods

Vivace — Northern Italian Cuisine

Liam Flynn

Tortoise & The Hair Design Studio

UA Women’s Head Coach Ryan Stotland

Jacki Smith (Hair Dresser)

Bottega Michelangelo

Safeway Supermarkets

Golf Cars of AZ

University of Arizona Biosphere 2

HOA1 F & B

UA Men’s Head Coach Clancy Shields

Tennis Cabana

UA Men’s Asst. Coach — Mateus Ceolin

ooroo Auto Care Anywhere

Charred Pie Pizza Kitchen

Joe Cucchiella

STC Tennis Pros

Catalina Craft Pizza

Debbie McGeehan

Trader Joe’s

Transform Wellness +

Pat Maurer

UA Skin Cancer Institute

The Keg Steakhouse & Bar

UA Women’s Vol. Asst. Coach — Jamie Schroer

Flavor of India

PGA Superstore

The Skin Cancer Institute (SCI) which unites The University of Arizona Cancer Center’s many skin cancer research and prevention endeavors: bringing together innovative research, clinical care, education and community outreach. Dylan Thomas Miller, Community Outreach Coordinator for SCI, explained, “Our mission is to prevent and cure skin cancer; there have been some great advances in the treatment of melanoma, which is the more serious form of skin cancer and can be deadly. Patients are living longer and higher quality lives.” He explained, “Every dollar raised stays at the Cancer Center and is used for research, patient care and community outreach”.

Over $1,600 was donated by SaddleBrooke Tennis Club (STC) members and their guests for joining the Wildcats on the courts for some thoroughly fun traditional AND Pop tennis doubles. Harlan Clare expressed his experience playing with and against the Wildcats: “This was the first time I participated in the skin cancer tennis event. Each partner and opponent that I played with was polite, courteous, and energetic. I could feel their competitiveness, especially when we were down. They were smiling the whole time during and after the point, even if they lost the point. I would recommend it to anyone, no matter what skill level they are, just for the joy of being with these players.” Chris Madsen chimed in: “I personally have done this event four times. Every time has been an absolute joy . The players are so friendly and welcoming. They smile, high 5, laugh and encourage every time we (STC members) hit a good shot.” Charlie Woodhouse added, “It was a pleasure to spend some quality time with a group of such pleasant achievement oriented people doing the thing we all love, tennis, linking the generations.” And, finally, from Debbie McGeehan, “STC members should consider this special opportunity next year to play on the court with the Wildcats!”

The annual event continues to grow with a total of over $6,100 raised in a cause that will help all of us as well as generations to come benefit from the cure and prevention of skin cancer.

By presenting the fifth annual skin cancer fundraiser event in the cozy atmosphere of the SaddleBrooke Tennis Center, STC continually projects its dedication to the health and enjoyment of all SaddleBrooke residents.