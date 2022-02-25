This is the first SB Men’s 9’ers Club Championship Tournament after more than 12+ - years of the clubs existence. The event was very well attended with more members participating most days than an 18-hole group put on the SB courses! This will be an annual event going forward joining our other planned activities.
The Club Championship format consists of three tournaments played on three consecutive Wednesdays simultaneously with normal 9’ers tournament play. Flights were determined on the Monday before the first day of activity. Club membership and playing in all three weekly games was required by the rules. No additional fee was required to play beyond weekly tournament and normal green fees. Prizes were completely funded by the SB Men’s 9’ers Club. Full listing of the score sheets can be found on the 9’ers website. Tournament play was completed on Wednesday, January 26.
Congratulations to the Winners
- Low Gross Champion: Darell Jelsma (129) $100 Pro Shop Book Credit
- Low net Winners per Flight (A,B,C):
“A” Dave Lancaster (102) $75 Pro Shop Credit
“B” TIE - Bruce Andersen & Richard Steinsvaag (104) $75 Shared Pro Shop Book Credit
“C” Bob Blizard (103) $75 Pro Ship Book Credit