Why Join the Men’s Niners?To golf in a friendly setting with new or existing friends.

Learn more about the game in an easy 9-hole format.

Experience competitive fun with other golfers in our community.

Who Can Join?Membership in the Men’s Niners is available to all male residents, renters or lot owners of HOA-1 and HOA-2 for the 2024 golf season. Men’s Niners will enjoy membership in the Arizona Golf Association (AGA), having a current and up-to-date Golf Index and required Handicap to golf competitively in Men’s Niners events and other golf events outside the League. Men’s Niners utilize the Golf Genius app for tournament sign up tee sheets, scoring and payout calculations.

The Men’s Niners play golf on Wednesday mornings and play nine holes with different members each week. League play occurs on one of SaddleBrooke’s three nine-hole courses. A $5 individual tournament prize purse fee is charged to each players HOA-1 house account. Weekly flight winners to several places are paid out in Pro Shop Credit. Full Annual and Preferred Members receive “no tee time Chelsea points when playing in League Events.” During the season the Men’s Niners host and participate in events with other nine-hole golf associations in the area. The 2024 League tournament season starts on Wednesday, November 1, and the members are eager to meet new faces!

How Much Are Membership Dues?Annual league membership dues are $85 and include the dues for AGA. The membership period runs from Wednesday, November 1, to Sunday, December 15, 2024. The “new members” information letter explains how to make the dues payment. Renewal memberships should be completed with your credit card online at AZGOLF.ORG before Friday, December 15, 2023. (AGA online renewal process can begin Monday, October 2, at 12 p.m., online using your credit card.) The membership fee is reduced for new members joining after Saturday, June 1, 2024, to $65.

How Do I Join?New Member Information Letter and Membership Application forms are available in the SaddleBrooke HOA-1 Golf Shop, on the Men’s Niners Bulletin Board or they can be printed from home on your computer, by going to Men’s Niners website, and find the New Member Information Letter and the Membership Application Form listed on the upper left-hand margin of the site. Membership Chairman, Nick Mares can be contacted for questions. Reach Nick via email at ntmares@gmail.com, or call (610) 662-5683.

SB Men’s Niners WebsiteThe Men’s Niners has a user-friendly website designed for our members. It provides information on upcoming schedule of events, league rules, procedures, winners reports, “how to” section and contact lists for the league members and board members. Check it out online at sites.google.com/site/sbmens9ers/.

2024 Membership MeetingMonday, October 23, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the SaddleBrooke HOA-1 Clubhouse, Agave Lounge.