It was a successful season for the 4.0/4.5 ladies’ team who played interclub this past fall. The season started in September and ended in December. The team came in first place on Tier Level One. There was a total of 14-players led to victory by Co-Captains Venita Ransom and Holly Rose.

The team was victorious and fought hard for every point! Players were Carol Corsetti, Lynda Coville, Jill Duckett, Jennie Henry, Tina Huber, Ruth Irving, Marie Kahng, Jackie Kline, Joan Martin, Debbie McGeehan, Johanna Pawelczyk, Maureen Walsh along with our co-captains.

The play was competitive and fun, but the lunches were the best! Green Valley Tennis Club is the farthest away and we found a great coffee shop with an awesome bakery that none of us could resist. Who doesn’t enjoy a day of competitive tennis with good friends and delicious food!! It was a memorable season for our SaddleBrooke team.