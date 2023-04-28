Congratulations to Sue Dischner who is the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners Club Champion for 2023. Sue has been golfing for about nine-years, but she is new to SaddleBrooke. She and her husband, Don, moved here less than a year ago in July 2022. They are from Colorado, but moved here from St. Augustine, Flordia, where they lived for two-years. Susan and Bob Lucci, close friends, strongly encouraged them to move to SaddleBrooke. Sue joined the Lady Niners right away because she heard it was a very friendly group. She enjoys the Niners golf, especially the special events including scrambles, fun games and choose your own foursome.

“Everyone in the Niners has been friendly and inclusive. I feel like I have been part of the Niners for years,” Sue says.

When she won the Club Championship, many people congratulated her with hugs, emails and even a handwritten letter. What a nice surprise!

It was not a surprise that Sue won but she did have to earn the prize. Sue has the lowest handicap in the SB Lady Niners with an 11.7, so, her friends expected her to win. She credits her low handicap to many years of playing competitive tennis. Sue stated that she was nervous on the first day; she finished the game four strokes behind Yvonne Garthwait. On the second day, they tied then Sue pulled ahead on the final day of the tournament and won by three strokes.

Sue is happy that she won the low gross competition for Club Champion, but she also is happy that the tournament had a Stableford scoring that gave others the opportunity to win.

Congratulations to all the Stableford Winners:Prickly Pear Flight

First Place: Yvonne Garthwait

Second Place: Marilyn Fisher

Saguaro Flight

First Place: Terri Tindal

Second Place: Pat Stead

Cholla Flight

First Place: Hedy Gryszan

Second Place: Regina Pang

Don’t be surprised if you see Sue on the golf course, either golfing with her husband and friends or with the Lady Niners.

SaddleBrooke Lady Niners is a fun, friendly, respectful league of lady golfers who play a 9-hole golf game each Tuesday morning. If you would like to play golf regularly, join the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners. Check us out online at sb9ers.org. New membership applications are available outside the SaddleBrooke Pro Shop in the posting room.