It’s a new year. How did that come so quickly? At our holiday party on Tuesday, December 14, we thanked our outgoing President Kat Danner and the other Board Members for an excellent year of fun golf in 2021. We also welcomed our recently elected Board Members who are leading the Lady Niners Club for 2022.
- President - Terri Tindal
- Vice President - Sandy Wagoner
- Secretary – LeAnn Ellingson
- Tournament – Wendy Odell
- Treasurer – Brenda Wilson
- Handicap – Regina Pang
- Pairings – Charlotte James
President Terri Tindal is thankful that she served as Vice President and Membership Chair last year. Working closely with Past President Kat Danner provided Terri with a wealth of knowledge and an excellent foundation for her role as President this year. Her additional role as Membership Chair provided the opportunity to meet new members, golf with them and help them integrate into the Niners. Terri said, “As I’ve gotten to know each member of the Niners, I realize how fortunate we all are as individuals to be welcomed into this group and made to feel a valuable part of the league.”
Terri moved to SaddleBrooke four-years ago from Barrier Island, Florida near St. Augustine. After experiencing two hurricanes, she was ready to move. She joined the Niners within a few months. Terri is from Colorado where she had a long career in education. She created a program in Colorado Springs for emotionally and behaviorally involved children ages five to 12. Clearly, she has a huge heart. Terri retired as School Principal in Woodland Park, Colorado.
Terri’s theme for the Niners this year comes from the South African word ubuntu, which is a belief in the universal bond of sharing that connects all humanity: I am because you are. Terri says, “We are individuals with different strengths and talents but when we form as a community of golfers, we become stronger: independently competitive but with a desire for continuation of strength for the group.”
Terri highly values the strengths of the other Board Members. Together, they provide the combination of a big picture perspective and attention to details along with passion for the game of golf. The Niners’ focus this year will be to feel community within the group of golfers, knowing that as each lady joins the Niners, we all benefit, and our collective talents strengthen the group. We are serious about the game of golf while also laughing and having a good time and respecting the foundation of the Lady Niners organization.
It’s a new year so this is an excellent time to join the Lady Niners. We often hear in SaddleBrooke that we’re all from someplace else. Our hope for all of you in the New Year is that each one of you “from somewhere else” finds new friends and a positive experience in the Lady Niners. Membership details are available online at sb9ers.org; then click on How to Join. New membership applications are available outside the SaddleBrooke Pro Shop in the posting room. Our Founders’ Cup tournament is on Tuesday, January 11. This is always a fun tournament with the winner announced at the luncheon. Tournaments for other months are also in the plans. We look forward to you joining in the fun with us.