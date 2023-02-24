The SaddleBrooke Lady Niners use golf within our own league but we very much enjoy golfing with our neighbors, both within SaddleBrooke and statewide.

State Medallion Tournament

Congratulations to Sheryl Nugent and Pat Stead for taking second place in the third flight at the final game of the State Medallion Tournament. Clubs from the entire state sent teams to compete in this tournament. This tournament was held on the Sonoran course at the Oakwood Golf Club in Sun Lakes, Arizona. Our other team was Yvonne Garthwait and Boni Wertz. They played in the second flight and tied for third but were placed as fourth based on a playoff. Each team had a low gross golfer and a low net golfer for the competition. Yvonne and Sheryl had the lowest gross scores; Boni and Pat had the lowest net scores. Golfing with our Arizona neighbors in this statewide tournament is fun.

Across the Brooke Tournament

Each year, we golf with our neighbors in the MountainView Preserve Lady Niners at HOA-2 in our annual Across the Brooke Tournament. This event began in 2003 in the spirit of community sisterhood so this year we celebrated 20-years of playing together. How appropriate that this year’s tournament was held on Tuesday, February 14, Valentine’s Day. Each year, we have fun, play golf, meet new friends and enjoy delicious luncheons. It was no different this year. Our HOA2 neighbors were pleased to come over and play our course and have a great time. We wore lots of red to honor the day. We played a scramble golf game from the aqua tees and bought mulligans, magic putts and sand tosses that made the game even more fun. We enjoyed a delicious luncheon and had our always popular cash raffle. What a wonderful way to get to know our golfing neighbors.

Niners Unite Tournament

Our annual Niners Unite tournament is especially fun because we play with the SaddleBrooke Men Niners Golf Club. This golfing event with the guys is a special scramble format with mulligans and other fun. We hold this event in the winter so the snowbirds are able to participate. This year the Niners Unite tournament will be hosted by the men and held on Wednesday, February 22. Each foursome will include both ladies and men from the two Niners groups so we get to know each other.

SaddleBrooke Lady Niners is a fun, friendly, respectful league of lady golfers who play a 9-hole golf game each Tuesday morning. If you would like to play golf regularly, join the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners. Check us out online at sb9ers.org. New membership applications are available outside the SaddleBrooke Pro Shop in the posting room.

We Niners are very appreciative of our event sponsors: Coyote Golf Cars, Desert Life Pharmacy, Golf Cars of Arizona, The Moore Advantage Team, Morris Hall PLLC and RidgeView Physical Therapy.