The SaddleBrooke Lady Niners held their annual 9-hole Founders Cup on Tuesday, January 21 in honor of our founders. We are very grateful to President June Hill and Vice President Liz Carlson who founded this organization in 1990 when there were 39 charter members. Thanks to them, more than 30-years later, we continue to enjoy many golf games, tournaments and events.
Congratulations to LeAnn Ellingson for winning this year’s tournament. Last year she tied for first place with Terri Tindal and lost in the card playoff so imagine her excitement when she won this year. We had a rousing attendance of 55 at the luncheon and 49 ladies who entered in the tournament. Everyone overindulged with a delicious lunch of chicken, brie and fig ciabatta sandwich plus a garden salad. After lunch, we enjoyed a dessert of blueberry cobbler. Many thanks to Vicki Long who, once again, coordinated the luncheon and provided the creative table decorations for which she is well known.
SaddleBrooke Lady Niners is a league of lady golfers who play a 9-hole golf game each Tuesday morning plus hold tournaments and special events throughout the year. We are known for our sense of respect, fun and friendship. This year is starting with full speed ahead. On Tuesday, February 8, we will travel to Mountain View to join the MountainView Preserve Lady Niners for the Across the Brooke Tournament. This tournament provides for fun competition and socialization between these two Lady Niners groups in our community. On Monday, March 28, our league will host an Invitational Tournament which will bring in ladies from clubs all over the area.
President Terri Tindal is determined to make this a year of fun and shared experiences. She quotes Henry Ford who said, “The strength of a team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team.”
We Niners are very appreciative of our event sponsors: Coyote Golf Cars, Golf Cars of Arizona, and Morris Hall PLLC plus new sponsors this year: Desert Life Pharmacy and RidgeView Physical Therapy.
If you would like to play golf regularly, join the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners. Check us out at sb9ers.org. New membership applications are available outside the SaddleBrooke Pro Shop in the posting room. Already in January, we welcomed new members: Colleen Strening, Lynn Wenzel, Shirley Samlaska and Susan Simoneau.