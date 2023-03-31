The SaddleBrooke Lady Niners hosted the MountainView Preserve Lady Niners at HOA-2 in our annual Across the Brooke Tournament. This event began in 2003, in the spirit of community sisterhood, so, this year we celebrated 20-years of playing together. How appropriate that this year’s tournament was held on Tuesday, February 14, Valentine’s Day. Each year, we have fun, play golf, meet new friends and enjoy delicious luncheons. It was no different this year but the weather was chilly so golfers were dressed in warm layers. Our HOA-2 neighbors were pleased to play our course with us. In spite of the cold weather, we had a great time. We wore lots of pink and red and even some valentines to honor the day. We played a scramble golf game from the aqua tees and bought mulligans, magic putts and sand tosses that made the game even more fun. We enjoyed a delicious luncheon and had our always popular cash raffle. What a wonderful way to get to know our golfing neighbors!

Tournament winnersFirst Place: Debbie Thompson and Sue Dischner

Second Place: Barb Starrett, Val Malik, Laura Benson and Wendy Odell

Third Place: Edie Crall, Charlene Leach, Jo Carter and Rosemary Bounds

Fourth Place: Theresa Mares, Linda Morsani, Vicki Long and Janet Fabio

Fifth Place: Raye Cobb, Marcia Kelm, Sharon Mikolitis and Kathy Turner

Other winnersClosest to the pin — Jo Carter, MountainView and Nancy Wylie, SaddleBrooke

Closest to the squiggly line — Marla Butcher, Mountain View and Marcia Munich, SaddleBrooke

Niners Unite TournamentOn Wednesday, February 22, the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners were scheduled to play in the annual Niners Unite tournament with the SaddleBrooke Men Niners Golf Club. Unfortunately, on that day, Mother Nature decided to provide heavy winds, rain and even snow so we did not get to golf. We did, however, enjoy a nice luncheon of Tuscan chicken thigh with red pepper cream sauce parmesan and herb roasted fingerling potatoes ratatouille topped off with a delicious cherry cobbler with vanilla ice cream. The luncheon afforded the opportunity to get to know one another even though we didn’t golf together.

SaddleBrooke Lady Niners is a fun, friendly, respectful league of lady golfers who play a 9-hole golf game each Tuesday morning. If you would like to play golf regularly, join the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners. Check us out online at sb9ers.org. New membership applications are available outside the SaddleBrooke Pro Shop in the posting room.

We Niners are very appreciative of our event sponsors: Coyote Golf Cars, Desert Life Pharmacy, Golf Cars of Arizona, The Moore Advantage Team, Morris Hall PLLC and RidgeView Physical Therapy.