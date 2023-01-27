Each year, the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners start the new year with our Founders Cup Tournament and Luncheon. The Founders Cup gives us an opportunity to pay tribute to the ladies who founded our league in 1990. We are very grateful to then President June Hill and Vice President Liz Carlson. Thanks to them, more than 30-years later, we continue to enjoy many golf tournaments, games and events. This year, the event was held on Tuesday, January 10.

Congratulations to Maria Byers for winning this year’s Founders Cup tournament. The winner of the tournament was determined by the best overall low net score. We had 56 golfers in attendance at the tournament. Many thanks to Vicki Long who, once again, coordinated the luncheon and provided the creative and festive table decorations for which she is well known.

Following the tournament, we feasted on a celebratory luncheon with a turkey chili and baked potato bar with all kinds of fixings plus a side salad. Dessert was the always popular make-your-own ice cream sundae. We Lady Niners do eat well at our tournament luncheons.

SaddleBrooke Lady Niners is a league of lady golfers who play a 9-hole golf game each Tuesday morning plus hold tournaments and special events throughout the year. We are known for our sense of respect, fun and friendship. Check us out online at sb9ers.org. New membership applications are available outside the SaddleBrooke Pro Shop in the posting room.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

This year is starting with two tournaments right away. On Tuesday, February 14, we will golf with the MountainView Preserve Lady Niners for our annual Across the Brooke Tournament. This enjoyable tournament provides for fun competition and socialization between the two Lady Niners groups in our community.

Our annual Niners Unite tournament is especially fun because we play with the Men Niners Golf Club. This golfing event with the guys is a special scramble format with mulligans and other fun. Traditionally, this event was held in July but the snowbirds were not here to participate. So, last year, we scheduled this tournament in the winter. It was so popular that, this year ,we hold our second annual winter Niners Unite on Wednesday, February 22.

We Niners are very appreciative of our event sponsors: Desert Life Pharmacy, RidgeView Physical Therapy, Coyote Golf Cars, Golf Cars of Arizona, and Morris Hall PLLC.