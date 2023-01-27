We are pleased to announce that we are sending two teams to the State Medallion Club Team Tournament. There was quite a process to be selected for this statewide tournament. Our Niners ladies competed in four separate 9-hole rounds on specifically designated dates. This year, all four rounds were played on the Tucson course.

Each golfer was scored on her two best low gross scores out of the four rounds and separately on her two best low net scores out of the four designated rounds. After all the rounds were played, four winners were determined: the two golfers with the lowest gross scores and the two golfers with the lowest net scores.

For the state-level tournament, we are sending two teams. Each team has a low gross golfer and a low net golfer for the competition. The team score is the total of the lowest gross score and the lowest net score. The two best gross scores and the two best net scores during the four tournaments held here determined who the Niners’ representatives will be at the final tournament in the Phoenix area.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

We are happy to announce that our representatives to the State Medallion Tournament are Team One: Yvonne Garthwait with the lowest gross score and Boni Wertz with the lowest net score and Team Two: Sheryl Nugent with the lowest gross score and Pat Stead with the lowest net score. Yvonne and Boni will be one of eight teams playing in flight 2. Sheryl and Pat will be one of six teams playing in flight 3. We will be cheering for them and wishing them much fun and success at the upcoming tournament in the Phoenix area.

Clubs from the entire state send teams to compete in this tournament. Participating in the tournament at the state level is fun. League members who have represented the Lady Niners in past years have enjoyed the experience very much. The date and course for this State Medallion Tournament has not yet been determined.