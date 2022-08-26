Why Join the SaddleBrooke HOA #1 Men’s Niners?

To golf in a friendly setting with new or existing friends

Learn more about the game in an easy 9-hole format

Experience competitive fun with other golfers in our community

Who Can Join?

Membership in the SaddleBrooke Men’s Nine Hole Golf League is available to all male residents, renters or lot owners of HOA-1 and HOA-2 for the 2023 golf season.

Niner’s will enjoy membership in the Arizona Golf Association (AGA), having a current and up-to-date Golf Index and required Handicap to golf competitively in Men’s Niner events and other golf events outside the League.

The Men’s Niners play golf on Wednesday mornings and play nine holes with different members each week. League play occurs on Saddlebrooke’s three nine-hole courses. A $5 individual tournament prize purse fee is charged to each players HOA-1 house account. Weekly flight winners to several places are paid out in Pro Shop Credit. Full Annual and Preferred Members receive “no tee time Chelsea points when playing in League Events.” During the season the Niners host and participate in events with other nine-hole golf associations in the area. The 2023 League tournament season starts on Wednesday, November 2, and the members are eager to meet new faces.

How Much Are the Membership Dues?

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Annual league membership dues are $70 and include the dues for AGA. Membership period runs from November 1 to December 15, 2023. The “new members” information letter explains how to make the dues payment. Renewal memberships enjoy a $5 reduction in the AGA dues if renewal is done online before Thursday, December 15, 2022. (AGA online renewal process will begin Monday, October 3 at 12 p.m.) The membership fee is reduced further for new members joining after June 1, 2023, to $50.

How Do I Join?

New Member Information Letter and Membership Application Form are available in the SaddleBrooke HOA -1 Golf Shop, on the Men’s Niners Bulletin Board or they can be printed from home on your computer, by going to Men’s Niners website, and find the New Member Information Letter and the 2022 Men’s Niners Membership Application Form listed on the upper left-hand margin of the site. Membership Chairman, Nick Mares can be contacted for questions via email at ntmares@gmail.com or call (610) 662-5683.

Men’s Niners Website

The Saddlebrooke Men’s Niners has a user-friendly website designed for the golfer. It provides information on upcoming schedule of events, League Rules, Procedures, Winners Reports, “How to” section and Contact Lists for the League Members and Board Members. Check us out online. Visit sites.google.com/site/sbmens9ers/.

2023 Membership Meeting

Monday, October 17, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the SaddleBrooke HOA-1 Clubhouse Agave Lounge