The SaddleBrooke Men’s Putters gave out the second quarter prizes on Wednesday, July 20. Tim Wilcox of Sonora Investment Management, one of our sponsors, was present to hand out the top prizes for Average Gross and Average Net awards. Roger Shamburg, Club Treasurer, handed out the Most Improved Awards. The following men won prizes.

2nd Quarter WinnersAverage Gross Score

First Place: Jim Becker, Average - 37.4, Gross Score - (37.67)

Second Place: Dave Gartner, Average - 37.4, Gross Score - (37.83)

Third Place: Gio Fiorino, Average -37.6

Net Score WinnersFirst Place: Bruce Stead, Rounds-10, Change - 0.00, Net Score - 36.00

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Second Place: Steve Johnson, Rounds - 8, Change - 0.13, Net Score -36.13

Third Place: Rick Murray, Rounds - 7, Change - 0.14, Net Score- 36.14

Most Improved Strokes since Last QuarterFirst Place: Manny Conti, Strokes - 5.2

Second Place: Joe Leone, Strokes - 4.8

Third Place: Scott Baker, Strokes - 4.4 (10 rounds)