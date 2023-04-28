March and April are very busy months for the SaddleBrooke Men’s Golf Association with our Match Play Club Championship, the Club Championship and the RoadRunner Member Guest event.

Congratulations to the winners of the Match Play event that was played over three days in early March!

Flight 1 Winner: Greg Verbus

Flight 2 Winner: John Alton

Flight 3 Winner: John Morales

Flight 4 Winner: Dave Lancaster

The above flight winners squared off against each other and John Morales won the overall championship in 23 holes.

The Club Championship was held Wednesday, March 29, Saturday, April 1 and Wednesday, April 5. Braving the un-Tucson-like weather, congratulations to the winners as follows:

Gross Club Champion — Larry Tollman

White Tee Gross Winner — Virgil Maynard

White/Yellow Gross Tee Winner — Jerry Keirn

Yellow Gross Tee Winner — Gary Running

The RoadRunner Member Guest will be held on Thursday, April 13, Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15. This three-day event is always very popular and showcases our amazing Golf Courses, Pro Shop, and Food and Beverage facilities in HOA-1. Details will be reported in next month’s Saddlebag Notes. Again, good luck to all and enjoy the wonderful place we call home!