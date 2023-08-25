You may already know that golfing on a regular basis can help provide a healthy mind and a healthy body. Experts believe golf can extend your life by offering exercise as well as socialization. Golf exercises your heart naturally, lowering your risk of heart disease and other cardiovascular issues, as well as potentially lowering your levels of “bad” cholesterol. Physical activity is a proven treatment for anxiety and depression.

This is your invitation to join the SaddleBrooke Men’s Golf (SMGA), an organization of fellow golfers who love the game, and while some may take it more seriously than others, there is no doubt that fellowship and laughter are terrific ways to relax and enjoy life in this beautiful setting we call home.

If you are not yet a member of the SMGA won’t you consider joining? Membership opens on Wednesday, November 1 for the 2023 to 2024 year. Significant volunteer energy is invested in the weekly events or in the major tournaments. The more events you participate in, the more enjoyment you will receive in return for your membership—not to mention the occasional opportunity for financial success.

The Lexus Cup

Now something new and exciting for our current members as well as those considering joining as a new member, this season introduces The Lexus Cup, based similarly on The Fed Ex Cup of the PGA. Starting Wednesday, November 1, through April 2024, all SMGA events will be assigned a point value. For example, five points just for participation with a higher point value for finishing in the money (net and gross). The top 30 players at the end of April will participate in a one day playoff to determine the Lexus Cup winners.

If you have any questions concerning the SMGA or how to enjoy the golf experience here in HOA1, please feel free to contact Mark Miller, Vice President, at leftygolfersaddlebrooke@gmail.com.

Finally, we ask that you support our valued sponsors without whom this terrific organization would not function:

Lexus of Tucson

Coyote Golf Cars

Blease Financial Services

The Moore Advantage Team

Morris Hall PLLC

Ironwood Dermotology

Desert Life Pharmacy

Golf Cars of Arizona

Catalina Family Dental

Red Earth Tile & Stone

Rigo Pest Prevention

Pachis & Associates

Hardin Brothers Automotive

Pride Mechanical