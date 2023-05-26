The HOA-1 RoadRunner Member-Guest was held Thursday, April 13, Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15. This three-day event is always extremely popular, showcasing our amazing Golf Courses, Pro Shop, and Food & Beverage facilities. This year, we can add the fabulous Tucson weather as every day was a bright sunshine bonus.

A huge thank you to the SaddleBrooke Men’s Golf Association (SMGA) Special Events Coordinator, Steve Kartsonis, who chaired the event, and his very hard-working committee of Larry Crum, Terry Edwards, John Eakin, Nick Francis, Terry McCollum, Gus Pachis and Forrest Urban—their spouses also assisted the amazingly organized and most valuable, Nan Kartsonis.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

After all the scores were tallied and the Horse Race completed, the overall winners of the RoadRunner Member-Guest were the team of Ron Limoges and his partner, Darrell Giebler. Congratulations!

As the SMGA snowbirds take off to various parts of the country, those remaining in SaddleBrooke will be able to continue to enjoy weekly golf, especially the always fun, but challenging Partners’ Golf event the third Wednesday of each month.