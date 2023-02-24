The SaddleBrooke Men’s Putters held its Fourth Quarterly Awards Breakfast for 2022 at the Agave Lounge on Thursday February 2. More than 50 members showed up for the breakfast and award presentations.

The following awards were presented: Fourth Quarter Winners – For Best Average Gross Scores: First: Tom Virant, Second: Bobby Carbone, Third: Craig Griffin. For Low Net Winners: First: Dave Lancaster, Second: Bill Reichert, Third: Robert Bellamy. For Most Improved: First: Stan Schuette, Second: Tom Virant, Third: Richard Spitzer. For the Bob Bowlin Award (Best Average Gross): Jim Jevne. For the Syd Eagle Award (Highest Ace Average): Nick T Mares. For the Most Aces Award: Dan Cavanagh & Tom Virant. For Best Attendance Award: Richard Spitzer, Al Storey and Bob Turcott. For Most Improved Award: Pete Lewis.

2022 Charles Schwab Winners Tournament Winners: First: Jim Jevne, Second: Craig Griffin, Third: Dan Cavanagh. Annual Low Gross Award: First: Jim Jevne, Second: Dan Cavanagh, Third: Tom Virant. Annual Low Net Award: First: Roland Darimont, Second: Denny Teusch, Third: Mike Shave. Annual Most Improved Award: First: Peter Lewis, Second: Bob Turcott, Third: Dennis Holt. All awards were donated generously by Charles Schwab and Sonora Investment Management

This year’s Bob Gabric Sportsmanship Award was awarded to Dave Rutkowski. Dave’s name will be added to the perpetual trophy plaque and displayed in the Awards area of HOA-1.

After the awards breakfast, the Men’s Putters adjourned to the putting green where 63 men endured the cold temperatures to play 18 holes. The results were as follows: Teams’ Low Net Average — First Place Team: (Manny Conti, Ted Poliac, Jules Szentirmai and Dean Woods); Second Place Team: (Bush Al, Craig Griffin, Ed Sand and John Underwood); Third Place Tied Teams: (Robert Bellamy, Greg Gurewitz, Owen Johnson and Tom Johnson); Low Gross Winner with scores of 36 and First Place: T. Variant & D. Woods; with a score of and Second Place: D. Stone; with a score of 38 and Third Place: D. Cavanaugh, J. Jevne, D. Rutkowski and M. Shave. Low Net Winners with scores of 30 and First Place: E. Sand, Second Place place with a score of 32: G. Gurewitz; and Third Place with a score of 33: T. Poliac.

Saguaro Cup! The Saguaro Cup is a friendly competition between the Men’s Putters at the Highlands Golf course at Dove Mountain and the Saddlebrooke Men’s Putters. It’s held quarterly with the teams taking turns at visiting the others courses. This quarter’s tournament was held at the Highlands following the Men’s tournament at SaddleBrooke. Eight members traveled to the Highlands and fighting a fierce wind putted their best but lost the cup to the Highlands team 340 to 307. Next quarter, the Highlands team will come to Saddlebrooke to defend the cup.

SaddleBrooke Men’s Putters invite all men from HOA-1 and HOA-2 to practice your putting once a week in a congenial competition with other guys. Putt every Thursday morning (10 a.m. in the winter, 8 a.m. in the summer and 9 a.m. in the spring/fall) on the main SaddleBrooke One putting green. We putt 18 holes (par 36 and use handicaps to even-out the random teams competing for prizes — $3, $2, $1), and have individual gross and net prizes ($5, $3, $1) each week. Pay $1 to putt each week with a $20 annual membership fee. Try it by putting as a guest, one time, for free. Just show up Thursday morning about 15-minutes early.