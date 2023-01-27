The SaddleBrooke Men’s Putters held its third Quarterly Awards Breakfast at the Agave Lounge on Thursday, November 3, 2022. More than 50 members showed up for the breakfast and award presentations.

The following awards were presented for Lowest Average Gross Scores: First Place - Dave Rutowski, Second Place - Bruce Anderson, Third Place - Dave Gartner. For Lowest Average Net Scores: First Place - Ron Ruud, Second place - Roland Darimont, Third Place - Dave Gartner. For Most Improved Putter: First Place - Bob Auld, Second Place - Don Merritt, Third Place - Joe Fiorito.

All awards were donated generously by Charles Schwab and Sonora Investment Management.

After the awards breakfast, the Men’s Putters adjourned to the putting green for a wet and blustery opening round for the new year. Twenty-eight men endured the wind, rain and sleet to play 18-holes. The results were as follows: Teams’ Low Net Average - First Place Team: (Howie Fagan, Craig Griffin, Johan Lund, Dick Steinsvaag); Second Place Team: (Scott Baker, Jim Becker, Steve Solberg, Don Stone); Third Place Tied Teams: (Bobby Carbone, Jim Jevne, Don Merritt, Bob Turcott , Joe Leone), (Nick E. Mares, Nick T. Mares, Mike Shave); Low Net Winners with scores of 34 and First Place: S. Solberg, D. Stone; Second Place with a score of 36: D. Merritt; and Third Place with a score of 37: J. Lund, B. Myers, D. Steinsvaag, J. Szentirmai.

SaddleBrooke Men’s Putters invite you to practice your putting once a week in a congenial competition with other guys. Putt every Thursday morning (10 a.m. in winter, 8 a.m. in summer and 9 a.m. in the spring and fall) on the main SaddleBrooke One putting green. We putt 18 holes (par 36 and use handicaps to even-out the random teams competing for prizes - $3, $2, $1), and have individual gross and net prizes ($5, $3, $1) each week. Pay $1 to putt each week with a $20 annual membership fee. T ry it by putting as a guest, one time, for free. Just show up Thursday morning about 15-minutes early.