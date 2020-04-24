This spring is certainly different from last years. Because of the virus, socializing is severely limited. Now, there are four carts instead of two in each foursome, no lunch in the Roadrunner, no entering the Proshop, no invitational tournament, etc. But one thing stays the same. The Niners love playing golf and continue to do so. One event that was still held was the Club Championship Tournament.
The Club Championship is a multi-day competition with one overall low gross winner as the Club Champion. Flight winners were determined by Stableford Points. The flights were determined by the Tournament Chair using the handicap effective on the first day of the multi-day tournament.
Play this year began on Tuesday, March 17 on the Catalina course. The tournament continued on Thursday, March 19 on the Tucson course. The final round was played at the SaddleBrooke course on Tuesday, March 24. There were 15 players in two flights competing.
Congratulations to Debbie Thompson, our 2020 Club Champion with a low gross score of 154.
In the Prickly Pear Flight, Sheryl Nugent won first place in Stableford Points with 53 points.
Theresa Mares also had 53 Stableford Points for a second place in that flight. The tie was broken by comparing the Stableford Points on the third round.
In the Saguaro Flight, Terry Hoffman placed first in Stableford Points with 56 points. Hedy Gryszan placed second in that flight with 46 Stableford Points.
The Niners would like to give a big "THANK YOU" to our Pros, our Proshop Staff, and our Rangers who maintain order under these strange circumstances.