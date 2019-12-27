The SaddleBrooke Niners Golf League celebrated the Holiday Season with an end of year luncheon in the Vistas. The MPLN President Cup, two-day golf tournament, was held at MountainView and Preserve Golf Clubs on Monday, November 11 and Tuesday, November 12. Raye Cobb led the field with the winning score and was crowned the new President's Cup winner. She was presented the President's cup trophy after lunch by Golf Pro Matt Hudson.
The purpose of the luncheon was to install our 2020 executive board and to award end of year awards and trophies. Trophies were presented to the President's Cup winner, Janet Williams, Club Champion, Judy Schilling, and Founders Cup winner, Cathe Kropp. The Most Improved Golfer award went to Cathe Kropp. Each year, Ann Irwin keeps track of the Ringer Board scores and prizes were awarded to the top four golfers in each flight.
Edie Crall reported that at this time we have 99 golfers signed up for the Niners in 2020. Going over 100 members should be an easy goal.
The 2020 board members were installed:
- President - Edie Crall,
- Vice President - Kat Danner
- Secretary - Kathy Coffman
- Treasurer - Sandy Wagoner
- Handicap - Judy Schilling
- Pairings - Charlotte James
Every other year, the Niners hold an Invitational Tournament. Clubs from all over the area are invited to come to SaddleBrooke for this event. The 2020 chairs are Maria Byers and Edie Crall. They and their committees are already preparing for this March event which will have a Safari theme.
The Niners is made up of a fun group of women who enjoy playing nine holes of golf with the group each Tuesday. It is a really fun way to meet new people and keep up with friends. Contact Kat Danner if you are interested in joining us. We are sponsored by Coyote Golf Cars and Golf Cars of Arizona.