Pandemic, what pandemic???? The SaddleBrooke Niners continue to enjoy golf with friend despite the challenges we are all facing. We are so glad that the RoadRunner Grill has opened for breakfast. Quite a few Niners are enjoying congregating while observing social distancing on the patio. We thank the servers and cooks for their work during this strange time.
The nominating committee has already begun soliciting members for 2021 officers. We have such a giving group of Niners who are always ready to volunteer to our guide our club each year.
The State Medallion Tournament is a challenge as it has both a low gross and a low net winner and is contested on four dates beginning in February and ending in May.
The State Medallion Winners for 2020 are:
- Low Gross: Debbie Thompson, 94
- Low Net: LeAnn Ellingtonson, 66
The scores were determined by the best two out of four play days. Congratulations to these two ladies!!
A special congratulations goes out to Sheryl Nugent who scored a hole in one during the Red, White, and Blue Scramble held on Friday, July 3. She hit from the aqua tee on SaddleBrooke 6 with a five wood. The hole was in the middle of the green. This is a tough hole just to get on the green, so a hole in one is a great achievement!!
Here's to hoping that the next several months will allow us all to return to a semblance of normalcy…