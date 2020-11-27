Things pretty much are the same as far as the pandemic is concerned, but the Niners are enjoying fall none the less. Our “Make Your Own Foursome day” for October was celebrated as members were encouraged to dress themselves and their carts for Halloween. Many creative costumes added fun to the day. The October luncheon was special because it was held in the Vistas with everyone observing safe distances. November golf was the time for the Turkey Shoot. Everyone enjoyed the game and lunch honoring all the "turkeys" out there. Now we are looking forward to December and the installation of 2021 officers.
We currently have 98 members. We welcome new members Patricia Lierman, Julie Reece, Carol Cannon, Barbaara Cogswell, Jo Anne Colbert and Boni Werte.
We would like to extend a special thanks to our sponsors—Coyote Golf Cars, Golf Cars of Arizona, and Morris Hall PLLC.
If you are looking for a fun group of ladies to enjoy golf and social time with, please consider joining the SaddleBrooke Niners