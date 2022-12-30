On Thursday, November 3, 2022, the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association Inc. (SPA) held its year-end membership meeting in the DesertView Performing Arts Center theater. SPA Board President Barbara Palmeri called the meeting to order and called on board member Jim Schlote to address SPA’s financials. Mr. Schlote reported that member dues and the construction fee for new members would remain the same. He also noted that fundraising had contributed $341,000 in new SPA income since January 2022. In reviewing the proposed 2023 budget, he pointed out that SPA has outstanding loans from members and that the first payment of one-eighth of the balance plus interest is due on March 29. Also, he noted that the proposed budget includes funds for improvements, including the creation of a sunscreen seating area in front of court five.

A SPA member proposed that dues be reduced in an effort to increase membership; that the construction fee for new members be reduced; that the loans be repaid over the length of the loans; and that SPA’s corporate status be dissolved. In response, Mr. Schlote explained that under the contract between SPA and the SaddleBrooke Homeowners Association Two, SPA cannot reduce dues as long as SPA has debt. He added that as long as the current membership levels are maintained, SPA could pay off the loans in two to three-years. President Palmeri reported that SPA’s corporate status should not be altered as long as SPA is within the warranty period under the construction contract. Also, she noted that the corporate status protects board members from potential individual liability and that the cost to maintain that status is a mere $10 per year.

Board member Gary Stevens reported that the court allocation committee is continuing to monitor the usage of the courts to ensure maximum usage. He noted that the committee is developing a follow-up survey for members and analyzing group court requests.

Board member Hew Montgomery addressed SPA membership development. He reported that SPA now has 770 members, a 16% annual increase. He added that 523 members reside in HOA-2 and that 247 members reside in HOA-1. He noted that 85 SPA members had not renewed their membership this year, but that 20 former members had rejoined SPA.

President Palmeri indicated that SPA is engaged in negotiating an agreement with HOA2 regarding rules and regulations governing the use of the courts. She noted that violations are subject to the HOA-2 code of conduct rules. She identified a number of rules, including: 1) that guests have to play with a SPA member; 2) that members and foursomes cannot reserve back-to-back court reservations; and 3) that individual group players cannot reserve a back-to-back additional courts. Also, she explained that when fewer than four players are waiting at drop-in play, games can be played to 11, but that when four or more players are waiting, games should be played to nine and win by one.

Use of the Michael and Shirley Hovan Ramada was also discussed. Food and beverages, including alcohol, are permitted on the Ramada premises. However, no glass containers are allowed, and no sale of food or beverages is permitted.

Finally, members were reminded of the grand opening party from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, in the MountainView Ballroom, but that prior registrations are required.