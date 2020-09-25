When: Friday, October 2 or Saturday, October 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Masks are required for lecture and discussion but not required during play. Social distancing will be monitored and enforced.
Where: Pickleball Courts 1, 2 and 3 at the RidgeView Courts
Cost is $10, payable the day of the lesson in cash (exact amount) or by check made out to SPA.
Please wear non-marking tennis shoes— no sandals or flip flops, and a visor or cap, sunglasses and sunscreen.
Bring water with you to stay hydrated!
For additional information and to secure a spot on the introductory lesson roster, please contact Shawne Cryderman by email at sfcrydo@yahoo.com or call (520) 818-2690. Additional lessons will be taught later this fall, but please let us know NOW if you are interested.
Prior to your lesson, please watch any beginner video on YouTube. Just look for Introductory Lesson or Learn to Play Pickleball. Just the basics— there are many videos to choose from.