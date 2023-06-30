During the last year, SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) has been offering round robin play at least once a month. For June, SPA sponsored a new form of round robin play. Named “Dink & Drink,” the round robin not only involved doubles pickleball games, but also a post-game gathering of players for food and drink under the Michael and Shirley Hovan Ramada. On the evening of Sunday, June 4, forty-eight players participated in four games, each with different partners and opponents. Following the games, players retreated to the ramada for shared food and drink. The “Dink & Drink” event was so successful, SPA anticipates offering the format to its members in the future.

SPA tournament committee members, Maude Ruffin and Jim Watts organized and managed the event. SPA board member Terry Jackson, with the help of his wife Karol, arranged the food and drink component.