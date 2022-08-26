Any SaddleBrooke resident is welcome to attend this Introductory Lesson.

At the end of the Intro Lesson, participants will have the knowledge of the basics of the game and be encouraged to join SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) and continue with the New Player/Unrated Skills program.

The only prerequisite or “must have” for the Intro lesson is an interest in learning a new sport and the desire to have fun and do your personal best.

For additional information and to secure a spot for a one time lesson, please email Shawne Cryderman at sfcrydo@yahoo.com or call (845) 826-1269.

One time lesson available on the following:

Lesson Dates: Monday, September 12 or Tuesday, September 13 or Thursday, September 15

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Pickleball Courts 12, 13 and 14 at The RidgeView courts

Masks are not required during the lesson.

Cost: $10 Payable the day of the lesson in cash (exact amount) or by check made out to SPA.

Please wear non-marking tennis shoes – no sandals or flip flops, and a visor/cap, sunglasses and sunscreen. Bring water with you to stay hydrated!

**Paddles and pickleballs will be provided. We suggest you do not purchase a paddle prior to attending the lesson since not all paddles are SPA/USPA approved.

Prior to your lesson, please watch any BEGINNER video on YouTube. Just look for Introductory Lesson or Learn to Play Pickleball. Just the basics – there are many to choose from.