Any SaddleBrooke resident is welcome to attend the introductory lesson. The focus of the introductory lesson is to allow people of all ages and skills to have the opportunity to get on the court and play this fun, phenomenal, full of “good times” game.
At the end of the intro lesson, participants will have knowledge of the basics of the game and will be encouraged to join SPA and continue with the Assisted Play program.
The only prerequisite or “must have” for the intro lesson is an interest in learning a new sport and the desire to have fun while doing your personal best. You do not have to be a member of SPA to take the introductory lesson.
For additional information and to secure a spot on the introductory lesson roster, please contact Shawne Cryderman at sfcrydo@yahoo.com or call (520) 818-2690.
LESSON DATE/TIME: Wednesday, October 23 1:30 p.m.–3:00 p.m. OR Friday, October 25 1:30 p.m.–3:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Pickleball Courts 4, 5, and 6 at Ridgeview
Please pay $10 in cash or check (made out to SPA), which will be due on the day of the lesson.
Please wear non-marking tennis shoes, no sandals or flip flops. Wear a visor or cap, and sunglasses. Also remember to bring sunscreen and water with you. It is important to stay hydrated!
**Paddles and pickleballs will be provided. We suggest you do not purchase a paddle prior to attending the lesson since not all paddles are SPA approved.