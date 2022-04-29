The board of directors of the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (“SPA”) on Wednesday, March 16. Gary Stevens reported that a court allocation committee has been established to create court schedules for the forthcoming 14 pickleball courts at the Ridgeview location. The committee’s goal is to maximize the use of the courts by SPA members. To that end, the committee is drafting a survey to be submitted to all members to learn their preferences in the use of the courts.

Treasurer Jim Schlote announced that that SPA membership has reached 709 members. He explained that the membership includes 657 full time members, including 94 new members; 31 permanent members; and 21 associate members.

According to Secretary Sue Diercks, SPA members have participated in more than 1,200 lessons within the last year. She added that 70 members have increased their ratings within the last year, as well.

John Carney is chairing a committee with members Mr. Stevens, Shawne Cryderman and Donna Hollingsworth to plan a celebration for the opening of the new courts expected in May. The committee is open to SPA members submitting ideas and suggestions for the celebration.