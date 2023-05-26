Well, softball fans and friends, here it is Wednesday, May 10 and the Saddlebag Notes deadline has come around again. The big news? Well, number one is our MEMORIAL DAY TOURNAMENT, on Monday, May 29. The Notes should just be out that weekend before. Be there or be square! Then, of course, the Softball Winter season, league standings and the CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS are in da books. Yep, the season began Monday, January 9, and ended Friday, April 21.

Now, for the last two-years, softballers have ended their winter season with a week-long Playoff Championship, and this year’s games were (mostly) HUMDINGERS! Well, let’s face it. There were a coupla thumpings. Sometimes you’re the windshield, sometimes you’re the bug! After 14-weeks of action, there are always a few bodies on injured reserve; others have snowbirded back north; and others are off on travel adventures. So, the body count can be depleted and if you are missing a couple of key players, you can be in deep doo-doo, “competitiveness-wise.” And such was the case here and there, and so there were some upsets of the end of the season “league-leaders.”

In Monday (the 17th) Community, your humble author’s pre-season “stacked” squad, DS Builders (and #1 seed) came through, knocking off the #2, Dominick’s Italian, 28 to 22. Following those games, Monday Recreational’s #1 Community Church of SaddleBrooke just squeezed by the #2, Concierge Heating & Cooling, 20 to 19.

On Tuesdays, in Community, the #1, Hardin Brothers Automotive slipped by the #2, Golf Cars of Arizona 20 to 18. Then in Competitive, the #3 seed came back big in the seventh inning to get into the championship game, and then got “seventhed” themselves by the number one, Arizona Indoor Air, 24 to 23. A nail-biter, folks.

On Wednesday, the 19th, in Sidewinder, the decisive league leader, Catalina Family Dental (9 to 4) breezed by the #2, Canine and Company (4 to 6), 20 to 7. In Community, however, the league winner at 6 to 2, Jim Click Automotive, got steamrolled by #2 Healthy Skin Dermatology 28 to 19. It wasn’t really even that close as the “Dermatologists” started moving their players around defensively to kinda take it easy on the “Clickers.” Yours truly on the mound for Jim Click, couldn’t have hit water if I’d fallen out of a boat and walked eight batters. And as noted above, Click was missing a couple of key players and just couldn’t keep up. The beer was still cold later, though, so …….

In Thursday Coyote (65+), the number two seed, Absolutely Art was “absolutely” on fire, HAMMERING the number one seed, Ambient Air Heating & Cooling, 30 to 16 in the championship game. OUCH!

Finally, on Friday, the 21st, in Competitive, it was another nail biter as the number two, Big Bear Garage Door outlasted the number one, Bubb’s Grubb 21 to 19. Yesiree folks, two in the bottom of seven, bases loaded, with Greg “Mongo” Stroud at the plate for Bubb’s. He HAMMERED a liner into left field that left a trail of fire in its wake, but Big Bear’s Richie Figueroa was right there to reel it in for out number three and… the VICTORY for Big Bear! Then, in Friday Community, kind of a tough game for the league number one seed, Player’s Pub, which started out the season on a tear, but then had several players traded to create some league parity and lost most of the rest of their games. The met up with an extremely strong Mitsubishi Air (6 to 9) who had thumped the number two seed, Wanda Fudge-Long Realty (7 to 9) 26 to 13 in the first game and then proceeded to “rethump” Player’s 28 to 20 (although it wasn’t really that close, fans).

Anyhoo ….. NEXT UP! Our MEMORIAL DAY TOURNAMENT is slated for Monday, May 29. Softball fun, brats, burgers, beverages and MORE. Our tourney is going to be sponsored by AMBIENT AIR HEATING & COOLING (this tournament’s sponsor since 2016!!!!Thanks guys.) and COYOTE GOLF CARS! The tournament will feature the men and women in our Spring league (Tuesday, May 9 to Thursday, June 29) at our jewel of a softball field down near the dog park and Desert View facility. Signups will be well over by publication date, but hopefully we’ll have four games, beginning at 8 a.m. with Competitive, then Sidewinder/Rec and finally Community/Coyote (maybe two games).

Downtown TournamentMeanwhile, the softballers have been on a two-week break and JUST started up again on Tuesday, May 9, so there ain’t much league action to report. But the “Brookies” put together a “downtown” tournament over the break and, as the SaddleBrooke Rattlers (see the photo), stormed down to Lincoln Park in Tucson and kicked some bootie, took no prisoners, hammered the opposition, and took home the Championship trophy (well, a hearty handshake anyway) going 3 n 0 on Saturday and wrapping up the “chimper-championsip” on Sunday with a 2 n 0 follow-up. In fact, there were two or three “slaughters/mercy rule” “killings” and included a 17-0 SHUTOUT! What? Was the team stacked, you ask? Sorry, I have signed a non-disclosure agreement which overrides my journalistic obligation to spill the beans. I’ll say no more. Nick Longo, Steve Jackson, Charlie LaNeve (one day of action) and Brad Jones led the offensive stats, all batting .800 for the tourney. Harold Weinenger (3), Sam Alkhoury (2), and Barry Emmons (2) all homered for the Rattlers, while Nick Longo legged out five triples.

Now, as you probably know, fans, the SaddleBrooke Softball League is open to all kinds of characters, whether they can pass a background check or not. And certainly one of the lead “characters” is Jack Graef (Check the mug shot photo above). Jack will turn 90-years-young in September, has been around since the Earth was just a molten rock hoping one day to make it to the bigs and be a planet in some star’s orbit, and is still cranking it out on the softball field with the Monday Rec league. Jack has no problem taking over the “hot corner” at third base (you know what Yogi said, dontcha? “Playing third ain’t bad if no one hits to you?” Some of those rockets are on you pretty quick). Yet Jack’s still got the glove, spearing grounders and liners alike (well, most of them …. Ok, ok—some of them—HEY! They come FAST! You play third when you’re 89!) And when he’s not “hooverin’” up everything that comes his way down the third base line, he’s cranking it out at the plate to the tune of a .461 average for Winter Season INCLUDING A FOUR-BAGGER!! Four times 65 feet (4x65) folks! Yours truly is lucky to get to second these days even when I “gap it” to the fence.

Anyway … when it comes to softball …. it ain’t over till it’s over. Come on down to the field on a Monday for one of the Rec games and check out Jack and his partners in “softball mayhem” (or any other day, Monday through Friday). The softballers will be there.