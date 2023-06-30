Well, softball fans and friends, here it is, Tuesday, June 13 and Saddlebag Notes deadline time. The big enchilada? Well, number one is our MEMORIAL DAY TOURNAMENT held on Monday, May 29. It was a humdinger, folks. Three scintillating games with tunes, food, fun, and of course softball “dramedy.” Coordinated again by Tournament Director, Jessica Passoni, and hosted generously by COYOTE GOLF CARS and AMBIENT AIR HEATING and COOLING (see photos). The brats and dogs were fired up by long-time sponsor, WINDOW WIZARDS and, again, we had “Chef Joey Softball” (Passoni) grillin’ away on the burgers. YUM!

Meanstwhile, the ACTION! Yesiree, with DJ Leroy Johnson spinnin’ the platters and yours truly offering up “pithy and insightful commentary” on the action, the nuances of the game and the foibles of the players—the softballers played three action-packed games for the some 300-plus fans that filled the grandstands and lined up for the burgers and brauts. So, a SaddleBrooke Softball “shout-out” to all those fans that came down to enjoy the day.

And a SPECIAL shout-out to the SaddleBrooke Dance Club who had 30 or so of their 200 member group in attendance. There were a screamin’ and a shoutin’ and cha-cha’n in the stands for their dance club/softballer cohorts, but especially for their favorite son, Dale Pizzitola, softballer extraordinaire and club Director; and who, along with his wife Ann, are former dance studio owners and instructors for the club. No wonder Dale floats like a butterfly and stings like a bee! Whoa, that’s great—did I just make that up line or did I steal that from somewhere? No matter! Anyway, thanks gals and guys of SaddleBrooke Dance Club!

What? Oh yeah. Tourney ACTION!!! In the Competitive league opener, Jim Click Automotive Group and Kristy McInnis-Coldwell Banker Realty put on a heart stopper for the early fans, battling to the end with the Kristys outlasting the Clickers by a slim one run margin, 21 to 20. In game two, the Recreational/Sidewinder battle, Wildfire Wing Co. cruised to a 17 to 14 victory over Player’s Pub. And finally, in the Community/Coyote game, another gut wrencher, with Ambient Air Heating and Cooling holding on for a 13 to 12 victory over Coyote Golf Cars. Yowza!

NEXT UP, as I done previously said, is our LABOR DAY TOURNAMENT slated for Monday, September 4. Be there y’all.

SPRING LEAGUE ACTION—Well, we’re just into our sixth week (of eight) of Spring league, and the action is hot and heavy! Well, hot anyway (and maybe in my case, heavy). In Monday Recreational, Wildfire Wing Co. “sauced up” and has won two in a row to take the league lead at 3 to 2 over Window Wizards, who, coincidentally since there are only two teams, have dropped two in a row. In Monday Community, Absolutely Art has jumped to a commanding 5 ‘n 1 lead over Ambient Air Heating & Cooling at 3 ‘n 4 (yours truly on the mound) and AARP Information Center at 2 to 5.

On Tuesdays, in Community, Andy’s Irrigation and Ann Fraley-Long Realty are battling it out at 3 to 3 each. This battle between the “Raggedys” could go down to the wire! Meanstwhile in Competitive, Desert Life Pharmacy has lost two in a row, including today’s 15 to 9 thumping, but still has a 4 to 2 league lead over Coyote Golf Cars at 2 to 4. But the Carts are busting a move on the Pharmacists. Your humble author had a nice 4 to 0 record with the Cy Young Award (geezer division) in sight. Could it be slipping away? Nooooooooo! It’s a contract year, isn’t it????

Well anyhoo, since this is Tuesday, June 13, today’s games are gonna get in this edition, but I’ve got just five weeks of reporting for ya for Wednesday thru Friday. On Wednesdays, in Community, X-Pert Automotive also has a 4 to 1 record over Your CBD Store’s 1 ‘n 4. The Cannabidiols are gonna have to slather on the ointment if they’re gonna catch the revved up X-Perts, who got it in overdrive. In Sidewinder, Golf Cars of AZ has jumped out to 3 to 2, with Hardin Brothers Automotive at 2 to 3. Looks like a battle brewing there between the Cars and the Bros.

Thursday Coyote has Bubb’s Grub, also with two losses in a row now at 3 to 2, while Brittni Guttman-Allstate Insurance “has reverse-mayhemed” Bubb’s, won two in a row and is now at 2 to 3. Bubb’s is really going to have to slather on the sauce to close the Allstaters out.

On Fridays, in Competitive, Catalina Family Dental has a solid 5 to 0 lead versus Canine & Company’s 0 to 5 (Grrrr!). Five games into the season is probably too late to make a couple trades to try to even up that league, so whatcha gonna do? Bug/windshield, right? Then in Community, Barron Electric at 5 to 1 has shocked Arizona Indoor Air at 3 ‘n 4 and Big Bear Garage Doors, at 2 ‘n 5. The lights ain’t out yet, but they’re getting’ dimmer!

Spring season runs until Friday, June 30. The softballers then take a two-week break before the “hoter’n h-e-double-hockey-sticks.” Summer league season opens and then runs till mid-September. Again, our Labor Day Tournament is slated for Monday, September 4!!!!!!!!!!

Anyway… when it comes to softball…. it ain’t over til it’s over. And then, it’s time for a cold “beverage.” Come on down to the field Monday through Friday and check out some “softball mayhem.” The softballers will be there. Of course, you can also surf the Association’s website at saddlebrookeseniorsoftball.com.