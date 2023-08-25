Well, softball fans and friends, here it is Thursday, August 10 and SaddleBag Notes deadline time. The softballers have been “back at it” since Monday, July 10 in the Summer season which runs until Friday, September 22. Whew! Softball action Monday through Fridays from 8 a.m. until about noon. The highlight will come Monday, September 4 and our LABOR DAY TOURNAMENT!!!!!! Softball “dramedy,” tunes, food and camaraderie!

Meanstwhile, you all won’t be reading these golden words until around the end of August and the Summer league will be seven weeks under way. Get on down to the field to check out the action or surf us at saddlebrookeseniorsoftball.com for the latest standings and stats. You can also read and reread (for those of you who can’t get enough of SaddleBrooke Softball news) by surfing the SaddleBrooke Progress (softball) and the SaddleBag Notes on the net.

PhotosThe loyal readers of this column (well… those with not much else to do) will have noted that generally there is just one photo (maybe two). That’s mainly because although the golden words flow from my fingers like the Niagara over the falls, I ain’t much of a photo bug. BUT I’m getting a call for MORE PICTURES!! So, I’m aneedin’ PHOTOS from you camera jockeys. That’s the call I’m getting from the readers who can’t or don’t want to read (or more likely just want to see a photo of themselves in the paper). So, send me some action photos, folks (softball action that is). No pics of you and the grandkids or the dog, no matter how cute. Capiche? And I’ll get some into the paper (with photo credit, naturally).

Summer League ActionMeanwhile, the summer footballers have five weeks under their belts. In Monday Recreational, Dominick’s Italian has taken a solid 3 to 1 league lead over Hardin Brothers Automotive at 1 to 3. In Monday Communit—a three team league this summer, yours truly got traded from the League leader, Fire truck Brewing, now at 4 to 1, to cellar-dweller DS Builders, now at 1 to 4. Ray Szpakowski, CPA, has lost three in a row to drop into second at 3 to 3. Occasionally these trades are made to “equal out” the “talent.” But despite the absence of the incredible abilities of this author, Firetruck went on to win anyway and DS Builders had to struggle to get their first win, going eight innings in a 36 to 25 “slugfest” in the 100 degree heat. I had to suck down “a few” cold ones after that marathon folks!!!!!

Anyhoo, on Tuesdays, in Community, Healthy Skin Dermatology and KJK Insurance are deadlocked at 2 to 2, each. This could be the race to watch this summer, softball fans!!!! Then in Competitive, Kristy McInnis—Coldwell Banker Realty finally lost one this past week (and consequently probably escaping the “trade police”) and is at 3 to 1 with their partners in “softball misadventure,” Player’s Pub, crying in their beers at 1 to 3.

Wednesdays in Sidewinder, Jim Click Automotive Group has motored out to a 3 to 1 lead over Leah Kari Medicare Solutions at 1 to 3. In Community, Rancheros Market has forged a 3 to 1 record while Pride Mechanical is on the other end at 1 to 3.

Today’s (Thursday) Coyote game, won by Red Earth Tile, got them out to a 3 to 1 lead over Robson Communities. No controversies occurred as the umpiring was handled by yours truly and CW Woehr and we don’t stand for no trash talk! My umpiring motto is, “Often wrong, but never in doubt!!!”

On Fridays, the Competitive league had SB Pet Rescue at 1 to 0, But they now have dropped two in a row for a 1 to 2 record while Shifren Physical Therapy has won two in a row for a 2 to 1 record. We could have a battle in this league folks! And finally, in Friday Community, Splendido is regularly thumping Shelves That Slide and has a 3 to 0 record to Shelves’ 0 to 3. Are the trade police” hovering!!??

Well, that’s it for now, softball fans. The Summer season will be in full swing by the time the Notes hits the streets. Our LABOR DAY TOURNAMENT on Monday, Setepmber 4, will be just days away. But in the meantime, Monday through Friday (mornings) you can check out softball action down at the field on the south perimeter of SaddleBrooke near the Desert View Recreation and Theater facility. Come on down!

AND AS I SAID! Our LABOR DAY TOURNAMENT will be held on Monday, September 4. Softball “dramedy” brats, burgers, beverages, tunes and more. Hasta la vista, baby!