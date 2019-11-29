Here in Saddlebrooke, a few residents have their own football team. Each individual is the Team Owner, General Manager and Head Coach. Every year, in the Fall, football is the talk of our nation’s sports world. Most of the players in this league played football in their youth. The league also has two female owners that are very knowledgeable about football. These football fans play Fantasy Football because it is fun, safe and makes watching games more personal.
Cheer on your favorite player as opposed to your favorite team. Make new friends and share your thoughts on who is better. It is different. No other competitive sport allows players to play while sitting in front of the television set. After six weeks of NFL football, the Fantasy League of Saddlebrooke now has its most competitive league in years. Both the H2H division and the Accumulative Points division find very little separating number one from number eight.
CURRENT H2H DIVISION STANDINGS:
First: SqueekByBoys (5-1)
Second: Jarheads (4-2)
Third: MyBigBills (4-2)
Fourth: C’MonMan (3-3)
Fifth: Clowns (3-3)
Sixth: PetersTeam (3-3)
Seventh: DillyDilly (2-4)
Eighth: Bob’sMaddogs (0-6)
CURRENT ACCUMULATIVE DIVISION STANDINGS:
First: C’monman (6,226 points)
Second: Jarheads (5,970 points)
Third: MyBigBills (5,865 points)
Fourth: Clowns (5,711 points)
Fifth: PetersTeam (5,600 points)
Sixth: DillyDilly (5,541 points)
Seventh: SqueekByBoys (5,486 points)
Eighth: Bob’sMaddogs (5,184 points)
Consider joining next year and enjoy the fun. If interested, email Walter Teike at wteike@msn.com.