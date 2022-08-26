Don’t know how to swim? Can swim one length of the pool, but want to learn some better techniques to start lap swimming? Able to swim laps but want to swim with others to socialize and/or get in better shape? We have an option that’s just right for you!

SaddleBrooke Swim Club offers free “community service” swim clinics for newbies, as well as regular structured workouts for swimmers of all experience and ability levels, which are supervised by our friendly staff of certified swim coaches.

The first opportunity to take advantage of free community instruction for any SaddleBrooke resident is coming up quickly this October from Wednesday, October 12 to Friday, October 28! If you can swim one length of the pool and would like to learn some proper technique and endurance strategies to improve your swimming in six one-hour sessions (two per week Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.), please reach out to Lyn Moreno via email at lynmoreno310@gmail.com or call (707) 971-9101. These free “Let’s Swim” clinics have been offered by the swim club twice a year for several years now and many residents have learned valuable skills and made new friends at the same time! Don’t hesitate to contact Lyn soon if you have questions and/or would like to sign up for this free clinic.

If you can already swim laps and would like to socialize with others while you improve your skills, feel free to try a few swim club workouts for free before joining the club ($20 per year). Swimmers of all abilities are welcome and many time slots will be offered several days per week starting in September when the fall season begins. Or come socialize with us on Monday, October 24 at our club picnic to hear more about club activities and meet others who swim and/or would like to improve! If you are interested, feel free to email swim club “new member” ambassador Martha Takakoshi at mktaka12@gmail.com.

Stay tuned for free future “Learn to Swim” clinics for SaddleBrooke residents who would like to learn to swim but have little or no experience. We expect to offer the next free session in the spring of 2023. This past year’s clinic in May 2022 was a great success and participants were thrilled with the new swim skills that they learned and confidence they gained during the six one-hour sessions!

It’s never too late to start swimming or to improve your enjoyment of the water while making new friends through SaddleBrooke Swim Club free clinics or workouts. Contact us today!