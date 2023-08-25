Don’t know how to swim? Can swim one length of the pool, but want to learn some better techniques to start lap swimming? Able to swim laps, but want to swim with others to socialize and/or get in better shape? We have an option that’s just right for you!

SaddleBrooke Swim Club offers free “community service” swim clinics for newbies, as well as regular structured workouts for swimmers of all experience and ability levels, which are supervised by our friendly staff of certified swim coaches.

The first opportunity to take advantage of free community instruction for any SaddleBrooke resident is coming up quickly, beginning Wednesday, October 11 to Friday, October 27! If you can swim one length of the pool and would like to learn some proper technique and endurance strategies to improve your swimming in six one-hour sessions (two per week Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.), please email Lyn Moreno at lynmoreno310@gmail.com. These free “Let’s Swim” clinics have been offered by the swim club twice a year for several years now and many residents have learned valuable skills and made new friends at the same time! Don’t hesitate to contact Lyn soon if you have questions and/or would like to sign up for this free clinic at the DesertView Pool.

If you can already swim laps and would like to socialize with others while you improve your skills, feel free to try a few swim club workouts for free before joining the club ($20 per year). Swimmers of all abilities are welcome and many time slots are offered several days per week starting in September when the fall season begins. If you are interested, feel free to check out our website at saddlebrookeswimclub.org or email swim club “new member” ambassador Martha Takakoshi at mktaka12@gmail.com.

On Monday, November 6 to Friday, November 17, a free “Learn to Swim” Clinic will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the DesertView Pool. This Clinic is designed for SaddleBrooke residents who have some fear of the water and/or little or no experience. This past April’s Clinic was a great success and participants were thrilled with the new swim skills that they learned and confidence they gained during the six one-hour sessions! To sign up or request further information, email Terese Butler at tucsonterese@gmail.com.

It’s never too late to start swimming or to improve your enjoyment of the water while making new friends through SaddleBrooke Swim Club free clinics or workouts. Contact us today!