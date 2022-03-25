Have you always wanted to learn how to swim, but it was either too intimidating or life just got in the way? Well now is your opportunity!
The Swim Club is offering a free clinic in May. You will be able to accomplish your goal and lean how to swim. You will achieve this in six lessons with help from qualified instructors. We will guide you through the basic skills to start your new adventure as a swimmer!
Space is limited to 12 participants so we can give you the individualized attention you will need to be successful. Pre-registration is required and participants should plan to attend all six classes. These will be held at the DesertView Pool on Wednesday and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The classes will begin Wednesday, May 4, and continue until Friday, May 20.
To sign up, please email Candy Armstrong at candyarmstrong8@gmail.com
We look forward to seeing you at the pool!