As long as COVID and chlorine issues don’t interfere, the swim club is again offering its free swim clinic to residents.
“It’s been years since I swam, but I sure would like to swim laps for exercise, (insert weight loss, injury rehab, strength or competition) but oh, …I am sooooo out of shape… and my strokes need work!
If this sounds like you, the six-session, free swim club clinic is your answer. The lessons are a great introduction to swimming laps in the pool. Each session focuses on improving stroke technique and increasing conditioning in a fun, supportive environment. Over 240 SaddleBrooke residents have taken these clinics in the past five years! Clinic is designed for new or returning lap swimmers that can swim at least one length of the pool.
Space is limited! Pre-registration and vaccination for COVID is required!
Participants should plan to attend all six classes.
Six sessions (three weeks) at DesertView Pool
Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Wednesday, October 13 – Friday, October 29
To sign up, email Saddlebrookeswimclub@gmail.com.