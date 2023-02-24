Have you always wanted to learn how to swim, but didn’t have the chance? Or maybe you gave it a try but found it difficult and didn’t think it was for you? There are a myriad of reasons why you might have stayed away from the pool, but now is the time to make a change! April is recognized as Adult-Learn-To-Swim Month by the United States Masters Swimming organization and the SaddleBrooke Swim Club would love to teach you how to swim.

You may be asking yourself, “why should I learn to swim after all these years”? Well, the benefits of swimming far exceed the small investment in time it will take for you to learn to swim. As we all know, exercise is essential for good health and swimming offers an excellent exercise opportunity with multiple benefits. Swimming is easier on our joints than impact sports, which can allow you to keep exercising when other activities have become too hard to do. Swimming has the added benefit of strengthening most of the muscles in our body due to greater resistance in the water and offers a great cardiovascular workout.

The Swim Club will once again be offering free lessons to SaddleBrooke residents this April. The sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Monday, April 10 through the Friday, April 21. The program is designed for adults who have little to no prior swimming experience or may even have a fear of the water. The goal is to provide you with basic water skills, including how to float, tread water and breath while swimming. Swim club members leading the lessons are certified instructors and there are always instructors in the water with you. Space is limited to 12 participants so we can give you the individualized attention you will need to be successful.

Pre-registration is required, Participants should plan to attend all six classes.

To sign up or find out more about the program, call Terese Butler at (520) 425-5996 or email her at tucsonterese@gmail.com. We look forward to seeing you at the pool!