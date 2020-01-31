The SaddleBrooke Swim Club has received a grant from the Swimming Saves Lives Foundation (SSLF) for their Adult-Learn-To-Swim program. The foundation is the charitable arm of the U.S. Masters Swimming organization, the national governing body for adult competitive swimming in the U.S. The foundation works to reduce adult drowning risk through education and financial support of instructors and through community outreach.
The swim club is one of 68 programs nationwide to have been awarded an SSLF grant for use in 2020, making adult swim lessons more accessible for more people. More than a third of adults in the United States cannot swim the length of a pool, putting them at risk for becoming one of the ten people who drown every day in this country, according to the CDC. Most the people who drown in the U.S. are adults.
“This grant will allow us to offer tools to our students that they will be able to use long after the class is over” said Ann Lowry, an ALTS instructor for the club. Laurie Loose, another ALTS instructor, added, “This grant will also allow us to buy training aids that we will be able to use for future classes. We are so excited to receive this grant!”
“Adult swim lessons save lives,” said Bill Brenner, chief operating officer of USMS. “We here at USMS and the foundation are committed to making more people safer around water. The SSLF grant program and our certified adult learn-to-swim instructors are making a difference in whole families.”
The next ALTS program will be offered from Monday, April 20 to Friday, May 1, on each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The class is limited to 12 students to ensure personalized attention. If you would like to register or receive additional information, just email saddlebrookeswimclub@gmail.com.