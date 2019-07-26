By Karin Bivens
The National Senior Games were held in Albuquerque, NM this June. Nearly all 50 States plus, the District of Columbia, Mexico and Canada were represented. Competition in all sports was at a top-level. The Swim Competition was held June 15-19th in an indoor pool facility. A number of SaddleBrooke Swim Club members competed and won medals at this challenging competition. Coach Doug Springer won 3 Gold (50, 100 and 200 Breaststroke) and 2 Silver (200 Fly, 200 IM). Harold Peter won 1 Gold (200 Backstroke), 2 Silver (100 Backstroke, 200 Breaststroke), 1 Bronze (100 Breaststroke), plus ribbons for 4th (50 Breaststroke) and 5th (50 Backstroke). Jim Spiegel earned Bronze (200 Free) and ribbons for 4th (100 Fly), 5th (50 Free) plus, placed 6th (100 Free) and 7th (50 Fly). Craig Shaeffer earned Bronze (400 IM), 5th (200 IM, 200 Fly), 6th (200 Backstroke), 7th (100 Fly) and 8th (50 Fly). To place in the Top 10 of your age group at a National Championship is quite an accomplishment. Congratulations to all the competitors!