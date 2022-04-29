The weekend of Saturday, April 9 through Sunday, April 10, temperatures heated up into the 80’s, but that was not the only thing that was HOT. Once again, the SaddleBrooke Swim Club came out on top as the overall winner of the AZ SCY State and SW Zone Championship held at the beautiful Oro Valley Aquatic Center which includes an Olympic-size pool in which the competition was held.

There were 193 swimmers representing twenty-eight Swim Clubs from as far away as California and Oregon along with Clubs from Arizona who competed in this USMS Championship Meet. There were 33 events with distances as long as 165-yards to as short as 50-yards. Of that total, 22 were individual events and 11 were four-person relays. Each swimmer could swim up to eight individual events and earn points. Swimmers with the most points in their age group were honored as High Points winners and received monogrammed towels. Relay teams earned points that contributed to the overall team points for determining the Meet “Club” winners.

SaddleBrooke Swim Club earned 1,875 points topping the nearest competition Mesa Aquatics who earned 1090 points.

SaddleBrooke swimmers who took individual High Points honors were:

Men 85+ Glenn Tewksbury

Women 80+ Theresa Ashton

Men 75+ Craig Shaffer

Women 75+ Wendy Weinberg

Men 75+ Terry Ludwig

Men 65+ Ke Wang

Every swimmer who participated in the Championship Meet contributed to the overall success of the Club gaining experience from competing, cheering for one another, sharing in the camaraderie of participation and earning points individually or part of a relay team.

In addition, the SaddleBrooke Swim Club hosted the Meet by a committee headed by Doug Springer along with Jack Allison, Steve Truesdale, Terry Heggy (Swim Club’s Head Coach). Nancy Springer (Check-in, T-shirts, Awards). Hospitality (Theresa Ashton). Shawne Cryderman (Timers).

Special thanks to all the volunteers who supported this Meet including Timers, Lap Counters, not only from the Swim Club but also from the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Club who volunteered long hours timing. Thanks also to spouses, friends who accompanied swimmers, volunteered, provided support and cheered swimmers on. One of the competing Teams (Mesa Aquatics) even brought cheerleaders complete with Pompoms (something for SaddleBrooke to think about)!! This meet could not have been held without volunteer support.

Thank you to Head Referee Judy Gillies who oversaw the Meet and the USMS officials who insured that our swims were done according to specific rules. Thank you to the Oro Valley Aquatic Center who readied their state-of-the-art facility and Timing system. Thank you to Larry John who did the announcing. Special thanks to Rodger Bivens who not only swam in the competition but took photographs during the Meet.

Everyone who participated in some capacity should feel proud and deserves tremendous credit for making this a highly successful event. Congratulations, again, to the SaddleBrooke Swim Club for their victory at the USMS Short Course Yards State and SW Zone Championship.