Mike Oberski, SaddleBrooke Tennis Club member and HOA-2 Golf Patrol Officer, planned and hosted a First Aid demonstration conducted by the Golder Ranch Fire Station personnel on the SaddleBrooke HOA-1 main Tennis Center Courts on Monday, March 20. Providing immediate attention to someone who has collapsed on the tennis court, either from a cardiac arrest or heat related symptoms may be critical to their health. It is very important they get immediate attention after calling 911 to limit the severity of their condition. SaddleBrooke has AED units stationed throughout our community. An AED, or automated external defibrillator, is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It’s a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and if necessary, deliver an electrical shock to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

Fifty of our tennis club members and patrol officers along with six of the Golder Ranch Fire District personnel were present for the demo. With the warm weather coming upon us soon, it is good to know that our friends are here to help should we need them in a medical crisis. Thank you, Mike, for helping us learn how to care for our friends in an emergency!

